Delhi Mei Takrar Nahi Taal-Mel Wali Sarkaar Chahiye: PM Modi Targets AAP At Dwarka Rally

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an all out attack on the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Assembly elections next week saying there is need for a coordinated government in Delhi rather than a one which creates conflicts. “Delhi mei takrar wali nahi, taal mel waali sarkaar chahiye,” said PM Modi as he addressed the people of Delhi ahead of next week's Assembly elections and asked voters to turn out in large numbers.