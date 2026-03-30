Delhi Metro Alert: Yellow Line Services Delayed Due to Passenger on Track at Vishwavidyalaya
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services were disrupted on Monday after a passenger was on the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya station, causing delays during peak hours.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Train services on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro were disrupted on Monday after a passenger was reported on the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya metro station, officials said.
According to a service update, train movement on the Yellow Line was delayed due to the incident, leading to inconvenience for commuters during peak hours. Authorities responded to the situation to ensure passenger safety and restore normal operations.
Services normal on other lines
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) clarified that services on all other metro lines remain unaffected and are operating as per schedule.
Passengers travelling on the Yellow Line have been advised to plan their journey accordingly and expect delays until services return to normal.
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