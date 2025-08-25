Delhi Metro Fare Hike 2025: Check New Ticket Prices Across All Routes, Including Airport Line

Delhi Metro: Travelling by Delhi Metro will now pinch commuters’ pockets a little more. Starting today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a long-awaited fare revision across its network. Commuters will now pay between Rs 1 and Rs 4 more on regular routes, while the Airport Express Line has seen an increase of up to Rs 5 per journey.

Delhi Metro Fare Hike 2025: Check New Ticket Prices Across All Routes

This is the first fare revision since 2017, when the last hike was carried out based on the recommendations of the Fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

DMRC confirmed the revision in response to a commuter’s query on social media, stating that the increase is “nominal,” aimed at balancing operational costs and ensuring continued service improvements.

New Metro Fares from August 25, 2025

Under the new structure, passengers traveling 0–2 km will now pay Rs 11 instead of Rs 10, while those commuting 2–5 km will pay Rs 21 instead of Rs 20. Journeys between 12–21 km will cost Rs 43, up from Rs 40, and trips in the 21–32 km range have increased from Rs 50 to Rs 54.



The highest slab, for distances beyond 32 km, will now cost Rs 64 instead of Rs 60. On Sundays and national holidays, when fares are usually lower, prices have also risen slightly, with the maximum ticket now pegged at Rs 54 compared to Rs 50 earlier.



The Airport Express Line has also undergone a hike of Rs 1–5, depending on the distance.

Check the new prices

0–2 km: Rs 11 (earlier 10)

2–5 km: Rs 21 (earlier Rs 20)

12–21 km: Rs 43 (earlier Rs 40)

21–32 km: Rs 54 (earlier Rs 50)

Beyond 32 km: Rs 64 (earlier Rs 60)

Sundays & National Holidays (max fare): Rs 54 (earlier Rs 50)

Airport Express Line: Hike of Rs 1–5, depending on distance

Why the Hike Now?

The last fare adjustment was made eight years ago in 2017, when the minimum fare stood at Rs 10 and the maximum at Rs 60. Up until Sunday (August 24), these rates had remained unchanged despite rising operational and maintenance costs.

With revised fare, DMRC aims to ensure the financial sustainability of the network while continuing to provide safe, efficient, and reliable public transport to millions of daily passengers in the capital.