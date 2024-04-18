Delhi Metro: Movement Between THESE 2 Stations on Yellow Line To Be Via Single Line For 4 Months | Image:Republic

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials on Thursday announced that the train movement between Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri stations on the Yellow Line be conducted via single line for our months for implementation of the Magenta Line extension's Phase -IV work.

The Yellow Line links Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, “Train movement between Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri on the Yellow Line shall be done via single line from 10 pm till end of revenue services and from start of revenue services till 7 am with effect from Thursday (18.4.2024) for a period of four months for execution of Phase-IV work of the Magenta Line extension.”

