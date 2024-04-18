Updated April 18th, 2024 at 19:31 IST
Delhi Metro: Movement Between THESE 2 Stations on Yellow Line To Be Via Single Line For 4 Months
The DMRC officials announced that the train movement between Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri stations on the Yellow Line be conducted via single line.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials on Thursday announced that the train movement between Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri stations on the Yellow Line be conducted via single line for our months for implementation of the Magenta Line extension's Phase -IV work.
The Yellow Line links Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana.
Advertisement
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, “Train movement between Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri on the Yellow Line shall be done via single line from 10 pm till end of revenue services and from start of revenue services till 7 am with effect from Thursday (18.4.2024) for a period of four months for execution of Phase-IV work of the Magenta Line extension.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 18th, 2024 at 19:31 IST