×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Delhi Metro Resumes Operation at ITO, Lok Kalyan Marg Stations | Details Here

On Friday, the DMRC said that ITO, Lok Kalyan Marg stations would remain closed after the AAP launched a protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the ED

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Delhi Metro UPDATE: ITO, Lok Kalyan Marg Stations Now Open for Passengers
Delhi Metro UPDATE: ITO, Lok Kalyan Marg Stations Now Open for Passengers | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has reopened the ITO and the Lok Kalyan Marg stations, a day after these were closed in view of an AAP protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Saturday.

"ITO metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg metro station are now open for entry/exit," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

Advertisement

On Friday morning DMRC had announced that ITO Metro station will remain closed for entry and exit as per directions of Delhi Police in the wake of arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The post on X stated, “On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024." Yesterday, later in the evening DMRC informed “ITO Metro station will continue to remain closed till further notice."

Advertisement

Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, March 21, night in the city's excise policy case. The Delhi Police deployed barricades and deployed its personnel at the ITO area.

Delhi Police had further issued a traffic advisory that stated, “In view of the proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly."

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

They Didn't Comply With I-T Rules: BJP Slams Congress Amid Bank Freeze Row

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

a few seconds ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Pandya captaincy stint

6 minutes ago
Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes

Blush Application Tips

8 minutes ago
Zak Brown

McLaren extend contract

9 minutes ago
Yakushima (Japan)

Old Forests Of The World

11 minutes ago
Hefty ₹50,000 Fine for Ayodhya Station Contractor

Ayodhya Station

12 minutes ago
Soy milk

Nutrients For Thyroid

13 minutes ago
US Election

Election Year

13 minutes ago
Healthcare

GenAI adoption healthcare

14 minutes ago
Almond and pancakes

PCOS Diet For Women

15 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

15 minutes ago
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Arrives In Style

16 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Casuals

17 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Tiger, Akshay Get Clicked

17 minutes ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny's Airport Look

18 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024: PBKS-DC Dream11

18 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News6 hours ago

  2. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World6 hours ago

  3. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  4. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World8 hours ago

  5. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo