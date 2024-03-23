Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has reopened the ITO and the Lok Kalyan Marg stations, a day after these were closed in view of an AAP protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Saturday.

"ITO metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg metro station are now open for entry/exit," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

Security Update



ITO Metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station are now open for entry/exit. https://t.co/0CWWdXMFoX — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 23, 2024

On Friday morning DMRC had announced that ITO Metro station will remain closed for entry and exit as per directions of Delhi Police in the wake of arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The post on X stated, “On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024." Yesterday, later in the evening DMRC informed “ITO Metro station will continue to remain closed till further notice."

Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, March 21, night in the city's excise policy case. The Delhi Police deployed barricades and deployed its personnel at the ITO area.

Delhi Police had further issued a traffic advisory that stated, “In view of the proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly."