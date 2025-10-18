Delhi Metro To Operate On Special Timings To Accommodate Diwali Rush | Check Schedule

New Delhi: As Diwali approaches, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special timings for the celebrations on October 19 and 20. According to officials, in a bid to cater to the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, the DMRC has decided to adjust the metro timings on select lines.

As per information, on the eve of Diwali, which is on October 19, metro services on the Pink, Magenta, and Grey Lines will commence an hour earlier than usual, starting at 6 am instead of 7 am. An early start has been decided to accommodate the increased number of devotees and shoppers heading to temples and markets.

On Diwali day, October 20, the last metro train from terminal stations across all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will depart at 10 pm, an hour earlier than the usual 11 pm schedule. However, metro services will operate as usual throughout the day, starting from their regular commencement timings on all lines.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

In the wake of the anticipated traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a strong advisory urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during peak hours, use alternate routes where possible, and stay informed through official traffic updates and navigation apps. The commuters are advised to plan their trips in advance, use public transport whenever possible, and avoid driving near crowded markets during evening hours.

To manage the increased traffic load, the Delhi traffic police have taken several measures to ensure smooth traffic movement. All leaves for traffic personnel have been cancelled to ensure full manpower availability, while motorcycle patrol units have been deployed for quick response to incidents. The police have also intensified their focus on market and commercial areas with high footfall to prevent bottlenecks and maintain smoother traffic flow throughout the city.