Delhi Metro Starts Early At 5.15 AM To Tackle Chhath Puja Returnees, Adds 40 Extra Trips to Curb Pollution

Delhi Metro Starts Early At 5.15 am To Tackle Chhath Puja Rush, Adds 40 Extra Trips to Curb Pollution

New Delhi: To facilitate smooth travel for Chhath Puja devotees, Delhi Metro has started to run early (from 5.15 am) between October 30 and November 3.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation wrote that the additional trains will operate from 5.15 am at two major stations — New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway Station.

Further, interchange facilities will also remain available at all major interchange stations across the network to ensure smooth connectivity for passengers during the festive period.

Delhi Metro to Run 40 Additional Trips to Tackle Pollution

In addition to this, as part of the Delhi government’s pollution-control measures under GRAP-II, DMRC has begun operating 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday to Friday) across its network starting October 25.

On October 29, to review the preparations for implementing GRAP guidelines, Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, inspected the metro construction sites at Ashok Vihar and Derawal Nagar, as well as a section of the under-construction Krishna Park Extension-RK Ashram Marg Corridor under Phase IV.

Dr Kumar reviewed various anti-pollution measures adopted at construction sites, including regular water sprinkling, wheel washing of vehicles, covering of construction materials and proper disposal and recycling of debris. DMRC has also installed 82 anti-smog guns across its construction sites — a move that began even before it was mandated by the government.

During his inspection, Dr Kumar emphasised strict compliance with all environmental guidelines and directed site officials to ensure vehicles leaving construction areas are properly cleaned and that materials do not spill during transport.

DMRC officials from the Civil and Environment departments have also increased the frequency of inspections to monitor adherence to GRAP-II measures and minimise pollution during construction work.