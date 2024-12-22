Delhi: Missing 22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Hotel

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman, who had been reported missing from her residence a few days ago, was found dead in a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman went missing on December 14 and her family members filed a missing person report on December 16 at Raj Park Police Station.

"Her body was found in a hotel on December 17. Following the recovery of her body, authorities conducted a postmortem examination," a senior police officer from the outer district of Delhi said.

However, according to police sources, the 23-year-old boyfriend of the woman, Surender, was also found dead on railway tracks in Gurgaon on December 18.

While the immediate cause of the woman’s death remains unclear, the viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis, the officer said.

The police suspects that the woman may have committed suicide, but no suicide note has been found, he said.

"Further action will be taken based on new findings and evidence," the officer added.