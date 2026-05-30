Delhi, Mumbai On Target? Massive ISI-Dawood Terror Plot Foiled; 9 Arrested, Pakistan-Sent Explosives Seized

New Delhi: In a major counter-terror operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has claimed to have foiled a large-scale terror conspiracy allegedly planned by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Dawood Ibrahim-led underworld network, arresting nine suspected operatives and recovering explosives believed to have been sent from Pakistan.

The operation led to the arrest of nine accused, including some of Nepali origin who were allegedly part of the network. A significant cache of weapons, sophisticated explosive material and multiple hand grenades was seized during the raids.

The Delhi Police have not yet released the identities of those arrested. However, officials confirmed that intensive interrogation is underway to establish the full scope of the alleged conspiracy and identify other members of the network.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the module was allegedly planning attacks in major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, with critical installations, security personnel and religious places among the potential targets.

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According to sources familiar with the investigation, initial interrogation of the arrested suspects points to a wider conspiracy extending beyond the national capital. Investigators suspect that the module was preparing for coordinated strikes in multiple metropolitan centres, with Delhi and Mumbai emerging as primary targets.

The recovered explosives were reportedly sent from Pakistan through the network's handlers. Forensic experts and intelligence agencies are examining the material to establish its origin, composition and intended use.

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Sources said the recoveries include firearms, sophisticated explosive material and multiple hand grenades, indicating the alleged module possessed the capability to carry out high-impact attacks.

The police are also examining funding channels, recruitment methods, communication networks and logistical support systems that may have been used to facilitate the planned attacks. The role of local facilitators and sleeper-cell operatives is also under scrutiny.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns following recent intelligence inputs about attempts by Pakistan-based terror groups and their associates to revive networks in India.

The latest arrests have also brought renewed focus on the alleged links between Pakistan's intelligence establishment and the D-Company network headed by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is wanted in India for multiple terror and criminal cases, including the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts.

Notably, the operation comes almost exactly a month after Indian agencies secured the deportation of Mohammad Salim Dola, a senior D-Company operative considered one of Dawood Ibrahim's trusted associates.