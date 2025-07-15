Drama On Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet Flight: Two Passengers Offloaded After Forcefully Trying To Storm Cockpit

New Delhi: Two SpiceJet passengers were offloaded from the flight at Delhi Airport, scheduled to depart for Mumbai on Monday, after they attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing to the runway. The two women passengers' unruly behaviour on the SpiceJet flight created chaos and panic among other passengers, leading to their eviction before takeoff. The incident also led to a delay in the Delhi-Mumbai flight's departure.

According to reports, the incident occurred on flight SG 9282, which was scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. As the aircraft began taxiing, the two female passengers started quarrelling and attempted to breach the cockpit, leading to panic among the cabin crew and fellow passengers. Despite repeated warnings and requests to return to their seats, both refused to comply, prompting the captain to take strong action against them.

The airline officials stated that the captain, prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew, decided to return the aircraft to the bay, a decision that undoubtedly prevented any untoward escalation inside the flight mid-air. The two unruly passengers were subsequently offloaded and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further action.

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, "The two attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing. Despite repeated requests by the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the Captain, they refused to return to their seats."

The airport officials stated that the incident resulted in a big delay, with the flight eventually departing at 7.21 pm, a staggering seven hours after its scheduled departure time of 12.30 pm. The flight tracking website confirmed the delay, explaining the severity of the situation.