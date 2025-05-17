Delhi's Nabi Karim Area Hit By Deadly House Collapse, 2 Killed

New Delhi: At least two people killed and another was severely injured after an under construction house collapsed in the Nabi Karim area of Delhi leaving people in panic and in the area. On information, the local police and the rescue teams raced at the site and initiated a rescue operation to locate any survivors trapped beneath the rubble. The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, prompted an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) also, with four fire tenders rushed to the scene to initiate a large-scale rescue operation.

According to the sources, the collapse happened while construction work was underway on the basement of the building, resulting in three individuals getting trapped. The call for help was made at 6.05 pm, with the caller frantically informing the fire department about the situation. "We received a distress call at 6:05 pm, and our team sprang into action, dispatching four fire tenders to the site," said a Delhi Fire Service official.

Upon arrival, the fire department personnel were met with a scene of utter chaos, with debris scattered all over the place and the possibility of people being trapped beneath the rubble. The rescue team immediately swung into action, with firefighters and rescue personnel extracting three victims from the debris and shifting them to a nearby hospital for treatment. "The rescue operation is still underway, and we are doing everything possible to ensure that everyone trapped is safely rescued," said the official.

As the rescue operation continues, concerns were growing about the safety of the surrounding buildings and the risks to people in the area.

According to the officials, the cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but preliminary reports suggest that the side wall of the building gave way while construction work was in progress, resulting in the tragic incident.

The DFS has confirmed that three people were trapped in the collapse and were subsequently taken out and rushed to the hospital by CATS ambulance. While the condition of one of the victim is critical, two others succumbed to their injury during treatment. The officials stated that the rescue team's primary focus remains on ensuring that no one else is trapped beneath the debris.

The incident has led to an investigation, with authorities likely to scrutinise the building's structural integrity and the construction company's adherence to safety protocols.