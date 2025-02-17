Updated 07:14 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Police Issues Helpline Number for Residents in the National Capital
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Police have released helpline numbers for residents to reach out in case of emergencies.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police Issue Helpline Number for Residents in the National Capital | Image: Representational
New Delhi: After a massive earthquake struck Delhi-NCR, with the epicenter in Nangloi, New Delhi, the Delhi Police have released helpline numbers for residents to reach out in case of emergencies.
Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and follow safety protocols during such events.
"We hope you are all safe, Delhi! For any emergency help, #Dial112. # Earthquake ," the Delhi Police said on X.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 07:01 IST, February 17th 2025