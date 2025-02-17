sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Earthquake | DOGE Cancels $21Mn Funding | NDLS Stampede Tragedy | Munich Security Conference | Pariksha Pe Charcha | Indian Deportees Land in Amritsar | Austria Stabbing Incident | Ranveer Allahbadia | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Champions Trophy 2025 | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Police Issues Helpline Number for Residents in the National Capital

Updated 07:14 IST, February 17th 2025

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Police Issues Helpline Number for Residents in the National Capital

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Police have released helpline numbers for residents to reach out in case of emergencies.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Police Issue Helpline Number for Residents in the National Capital
Delhi Police Issue Helpline Number for Residents in the National Capital | Image: Representational

New Delhi: After a massive earthquake struck Delhi-NCR, with the epicenter in Nangloi, New Delhi, the Delhi Police have released helpline numbers for residents to reach out in case of emergencies.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and follow safety protocols during such events.

"We hope you are all safe, Delhi! For any emergency help, #Dial112. # Earthquake ," the Delhi Police said on X.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 07:01 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake