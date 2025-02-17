Updated 06:13 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Strong Tremors Shake Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida
- India News
- 1 min read
06:14 IST, February 17th 2025
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR, Strong Tremors Felt Across North India
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Delhi shook the national capital and surrounding regions on [day], according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors, felt across north India, occurred at a depth of 5 km, making them noticeable to residents.
06:01 IST, February 17th 2025
Published 06:03 IST, February 17th 2025