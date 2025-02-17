Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Strong Tremors Shake Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida | Image: Pixabay/ Representational

A powerful earthquake shook the Delhi-NCR region early Monday morning at around 5:35 AM, with tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. According to initial reports, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.