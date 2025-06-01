Republic World
  • Delhi-NCR Faces Sudden Weather Shift with Strong Winds, Dust Storm and Heavy Rainfall

Updated 1 June 2025 at 17:43 IST

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Weather News Updates
Weather News Updates | Image: File

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR experienced a dramatic weather shift on Sunday, as strong winds and a dust storm swept through the region, reducing visibility. The sudden change caught residents off guard, leading to traffic disruptions, flight delays, and power outages in several areas.

Delhi-NCR Weather Updates  

The dust storm led to low visibility, causing traffic jams and reported minor accidents across central and south Delhi. Airlines have issued advisory due to poor weather conditions at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of more dust storms, thunderstorms, and light rain in the coming hours. Wind speeds reached 79 kmph in Safdarjung and 72 kmph in Palam, causing hoardings to collapse and trees to be uprooted.

Social media is flooded with videos and images showing dust clouds sweeping through streets, while some areas even reported hailstorms following the dust storm. Many residents welcomed the cooler temperatures, as the storm brought relief from the scorching heat experienced earlier in the day.

Delhi NCR Weather Videos on Social Media 

Delhi NCR Weather Videos

Meteorologists predict that unstable weather conditions will continue, with moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal fueling further storm activity. 

Published 1 June 2025 at 17:32 IST