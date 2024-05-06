Advertisement

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Old Gurugram Metro project on February 16, 2024. The 28.5-kilometer metro project, which is expected to cost ₹5,452.72 crores, will have 27 stations. The metro will begin at the Millennium City Centre Metro Station, travel via Sectors 9 and 9A, Dwarka Expressway, 4-7, Palam Vihar, 23 and 23A, Udyog Vihar, Bakhtawar Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and ultimately reach Cyber City.

Expansion Plans

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) and Gurgaon Metro Rail Limited are investigating possible Galleria Road expansions.

Plans are in place to use Golf Course Road to link the Rapid Metro's Sector 42-43 Station with Millennium City Centre Station.

​Other Significant Plannings

It is still unclear how many stations will really be along this new route.

According to an HMRTC representative, there are green spaces along GMDA's route that might be able to house future stations.

A 5-kilometer-long geotechnical survey has provided progress on the extension plan from Millennium City Center to Cyber City via Old Gurugram.

Of the 28.5-kilometer metro line, 12.76 km will be surveyed by a private company hired by HMRTC.

GMDA also wants to expand the existing road. There will be road enlargement on both sides and a maintenance of a half-meter divider in the center. With multiple entities collaborating for streamlined development, the Old Gurugram Metro project is positioned to boost commuter convenience and improve connectivity across critical locations.