Delhi-NCR Schools Shift To Hybrid Mode As Air Quality Plummets

New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR region is grappling with a severe air pollution crisis, which has led to the imposition of Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). In the wake of the worsening situation, the schools in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other parts of UP are switching to hybrid mode for classes up to the 5th standard, giving students and parents the option to choose online learning.

The concerned administration's decision comes as the air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated to the 'severe' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 425, posing major health risks to children and vulnerable populations. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has warned that the situation may worsen if stringent measures are not taken to curb pollution.

According to officials, the hybrid mode will allow students to attend classes both online and offline, providing flexibility and ensuring continuity of education amidst the pollution crisis. Schools have also suspended outdoor activities, cancelled assemblies, and installed air purifiers to minimize students' exposure to toxic air.

The GRAP is a multi-step plan designed to combat air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, with four stages of restrictions based on air quality. Stage III restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, closure of stone crushers and mining operations, and restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles.

Advertisement

The air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR is a serious concern, with the city's AQI consistently ranking among the worst in the world. The situation has worsened due to factors such as crop burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial activities. The administration has urged citizens to take necessary precautions, including wearing masks, using air purifiers, and reducing outdoor activities.

Advertisement