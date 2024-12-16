Delhi NCR Schools Up To Class 5 Shift to Hybrid Mode Under GRAP-3 | Image: ANI/PTI

New Delhi: Schools in Delhi-NCR will switch to a hybrid mode of learning for students up to Class 5 under GRAP-III due to worsening weather conditions. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, the GRAP-III recommendations have been enforced across Delhi and the NCR due to “highly unfavourable weather conditions including calm winds and low mixing height".

All schools in Delhi-NCR must switch to hybrid classes for students up to Class V under GRAP-III rules and students can attend classes both online and offline. District authorities will release specific instructions for schools and parents to follow this change.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 367 at 2 PM, indicating poor air quality. Such pollution levels are common during November to January, mainly due to unfavorable weather conditions that trap pollutants in the air.

An official order said, “Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of the very poor category, the panel’s sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan decides to impose stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule (issued on Friday) in the entire NCR, with immediate effect."

Diesel-powered commercial vehicles will face new restrictions in Delhi. Goods vehicles with engines that do not meet the BS-IV emission standards are banned from operating, except for essential services and emergencies. Additionally, goods carriers registered outside Delhi with engines below the BS-IV standard are not allowed to enter the city until further notice.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR is a system to tackle air pollution based on air quality levels.

It is divided into four stages:

Stage 1 ("Poor"): When the Air Quality Index (AQI) is between 201 and 300.

Stage 2 ("Very Poor"): When the AQI is between 301 and 400.

Stage 3 ("Severe"): When the AQI ranges from 401 to 450.

Stage 4 ("Severe Plus"): When the AQI exceeds 450.

Each stage triggers specific measures to control pollution based on the severity of air quality.

Under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the following measures will be enforced in Delhi and nearby regions to tackle severe air pollution.

What's Not Allowed Under GRAP-III?

Ban on Diesel Goods Vehicles: The operation of diesel-powered goods vehicles will be prohibited in Delhi.

Halting Demolition and Excavation Activities: Construction-related demolition and excavation work will be stopped to reduce dust pollution.

Hybrid School Operations: Schools will shift to a hybrid mode of functioning, allowing both online and offline classes to minimize travel-related emissions.

Relaxation for Persons with Disabilities: Individuals with disabilities will be exempt from restrictions placed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and neighboring districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.