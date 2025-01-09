Published 18:46 IST, January 9th 2025
GRAP-III Actions Invoked for 'Severe' Air Quality in Delhi-NCR | What’s Allowed, What’s Not
Sub Committee on GRAP invoked all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the revised Schedule of GRAP.
- India News
- 2 min read
Delhi Pollution: Sub Committee on GRAP invoked all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the revised Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force.
The air quality in Delhi worsened slightly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 299 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.
The AQI is categorized as follows: 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.'
GRAP III Imposed in Delhi: What is NOT Allowed?
- Prohibition of non-essential construction and demolition activities
- Closure of brick kilns and industries not using cleaner fuels
- Ban on non-essential diesel generator sets
- Restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles
- Prohibition of non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles
- Stricter enforcement of vehicular emissions checks
- Implementation of mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling
- Restrictions on open burning activities
GRAP III Imposed in Delhi: What is allowed?
The following construction and demolition activities are allowed under specific categories:
Railway service and station projects
Metro rail service and station projects
Airports and interstate bus terminals
National security and defense-related projects of national importance
Hospitals and healthcare facilities
Linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelines
Sanitation projects, such as sewage treatment plants and water supply projects
Ancillary activities supporting the above-mentioned projects
For all construction projects in the NCR, tasks that do not generate pollution or dust, including plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (except for painting, polishing, and varnishing), are permitted.
Delhi Weather Updates
On Thursday, Delhi saw a sharp decline in temperature, as cold wave conditions and adverse weather swept across the city.
According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Thursday.
The MeT Department has forecast a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 21 degrees Celsius.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:09 IST, January 9th 2025