GRAP-III Actions Invoked for 'Severe' Air Quality in Delhi-NCR | What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Delhi Pollution: Sub Committee on GRAP invoked all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the revised Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force.

The air quality in Delhi worsened slightly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 299 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI is categorized as follows: 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.'

GRAP III Imposed in Delhi: What is NOT Allowed?

Prohibition of non-essential construction and demolition activities Closure of brick kilns and industries not using cleaner fuels Ban on non-essential diesel generator sets Restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles Prohibition of non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles Stricter enforcement of vehicular emissions checks Implementation of mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling Restrictions on open burning activities



GRAP III Imposed in Delhi: What is allowed?

The following construction and demolition activities are allowed under specific categories:

Railway service and station projects

Metro rail service and station projects

Airports and interstate bus terminals

National security and defense-related projects of national importance

Hospitals and healthcare facilities

Linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelines

Sanitation projects, such as sewage treatment plants and water supply projects

Ancillary activities supporting the above-mentioned projects

For all construction projects in the NCR, tasks that do not generate pollution or dust, including plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (except for painting, polishing, and varnishing), are permitted.

Delhi Weather Updates

On Thursday, Delhi saw a sharp decline in temperature, as cold wave conditions and adverse weather swept across the city.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Thursday.