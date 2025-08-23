Delhi-NCR Under Red Alert: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm Expected In Next 3 Hours

New Delhi: The IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR as heavy rain lashed the national capital region with thunderstorms on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the warning predicting severe weather conditions over the next two to three hours, which may result in waterlogging and flooding of various areas.

The IMD's alert indicated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the next few hours in Delhi and adjoining areas, bringing with it thunderstorms accompanied by frequent lightning. The agency has cautioned residents to remain indoors and avoid open areas, trees, weak walls, unstable structures, and water bodies.

Heavy Rain and Waterlogging Cause Disruption

Heavy rain has already caused disruption in several parts of Delhi, with severe waterlogging reported in multiple areas. The rain has also led to traffic congestion, making commuting a challenge for residents.

The IMD has warned of localised waterlogging and slower travel in certain low-lying regions of Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad during heavy rainfall. The residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay informed about the latest weather updates.

The IMD has forecasted that showers will continue intermittently till August 17, keeping skies overcast and temperatures low. The maximum temperatures during the day are expected to be around 32-34°C, with minimum temperatures near 24-26°C.