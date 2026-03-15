Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain, Thunderstorms, IMD Issues Orange Alert, More Showers Likely

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Sunday morning, bringing relief from the unusually high temperatures recorded earlier this month.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert has been issued for Delhi, indicating the possibility of moderate rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been issued for neighbouring NCR cities such as Noida and Gurugram, where lighter rainfall is expected.

The sudden spell of rain early Sunday morning brought a noticeable dip in temperatures across the region. The weather department said the rainfall and cloud cover are expected to provide temporary relief from the heat that had gripped the capital in recent days.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and possible hailstorms across parts of the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains, including areas around Delhi-NCR, over the next two days. The alert is expected to remain in effect through Sunday and Monday as weather conditions remain unstable.

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Officials also said temperatures have already begun dropping since Saturday and could fall further in the coming days as the weather system continues to influence the region.

Residents across Delhi and nearby NCR cities reported scattered showers and strong winds in the early hours of the day, with visuals showing rain lashing several parts of the national capital. Weather authorities have advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms and gusty wind conditions.

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