Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast For Next Week: Minimum Temperature To Fall Down to 8°C

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to face mixed weather conditions with sunny days and chilly nights. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the national capital will hit as high as 28°C, while the minimum temperature is predicted to touch 11.8°C today (Saturday). Meanwhile, the sky will remain mainly clear, with mist or haze during the night.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s weather report on Saturday morning, the maximum temperature witnessed in Delhi on Friday was 28.2°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was 11.8°C.

Delhi Weather Forecast For Next 7 Days

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 25°C and 27°C on Sunday (November 23), while the minimum temperature will be between 9°C and 11°C. The weather forecaster predicted mainly clear sky for the day, however, there could be mist or shallow fog during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, on Monday (November 24), there will be shallow fog at most places and moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours. The temperature is expected to range between 24°C and 26°C by afternoon, while the minimum temperature will stay near 9°C amid shifting westerly to northeasterly winds.

Shallow fog at most places and moderate fog at a few spots will mark the morning on Tuesday (November 25). Delhi’s minimum temperature will range between 8°C and 10°C on Tuesday, while the maximum temperature will range between 24°C and 26°C with variable westerly to northwesterly winds.

A cool and slightly foggy morning is expected before clear skies prevail on Wednesday (November 26). The national capital will record a maximum temperature of 23°C and 25°C during the day, while the minimum temperature is predicted to range between 8°C and 10°C.

Temperatures will stay between 23°C and 25°C and 8°C and 10°C at night on Thursday (November 27). Winds will be northeasterly in the morning and northerly through the afternoon and night. The sky will remain mainly clear, with shallow fog at most places and moderate fog at isolated places in the morning.

The maximum temperature will be between 24°C and 26°C on Friday (November 28). While the minimum will on the day will remain between 8°C and 10°C. Winds will be northerly throughout the day and night. The sky will stay mainly clear, with shallow fog at most places and moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours.

