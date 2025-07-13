Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Brings Much Needed Relief From Humidity

IMD predicts above normal rainfall in June 2025. | Image: Shutterstock

Delhi: After weeks of relentless heat and humidity, Delhi finally received a much-needed rainfall and gusty winds sweeping across the city over the weekend.

Rainfall began Sunday afternoon, with wind speeds reaching up to 104 kmph across Delhi-NCR.

The downpour led to a significant drop in temperature, easing the oppressive heatwave that had pushed mercury levels above 43°C in recent days.

Thunderstorms and hailstorms were recorded in parts of the city, bringing sudden change in weather.

While the showers brought relief, they also caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas like ITO and Firoz Shah Road.

Flight diversions were reported at Delhi airport due to poor visibility and stormy conditions.

The IMD issued a yellow alert, advising residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.