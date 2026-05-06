Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Predicts More Showers And Gusty Winds; Check Advisory

New Delhi: After a brief spell of rain and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another round of unstable weather conditions in the national capital and adjoining regions on Tuesday. Several parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad witnessed light rainfall and gusty winds, bringing temporary relief from the scorching heat.

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorm activity and light rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds are also expected in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle around 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecasts Delhi-NCR's minimum temperature on May 6 between 20-22°C and maximum between 34-36°C, with cloudy skies and light rain anticipated in the afternoon or evening, alongside thunderstorms and winds of 15-20 km/h.

For May 7, maximum temperatures are expected to reach 35-37°C and minimums 22-24°C. May 8 is also predicted to have temperatures around 35-37°C. Over the next five days, maximum temperatures could rise by 4-5°C, with a subsequent drop forecasted for May 10 and 11. Currently, the weather remains pleasant but may experience notable fluctuations ahead.

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On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 19.6 degrees Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Delhi has increased by 1-2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, east-southeast winds have blown during the past 24 hours, with speeds ranging from 10-15 km/h and gusting up to 37 km/h.

The recent rainfall led to a noticeable dip in temperatures across the NCR region after several days of intense heatwave-like conditions. However, weather officials have indicated that temperatures may gradually rise again in the coming days, with mercury levels likely to touch the 40-degree mark later this week if rain activity decreases.

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The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds in parts of Delhi-NCR. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during sudden weather changes and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during thunderstorm activity.