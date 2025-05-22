Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Overnight Rain, Hailstorms Bring Relief After Scorching Heat

New Delhi: Rain and hailstorms lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening. Heavy downpour provided much-needed respite from the scorching heat, while also spreading widespread disruption for the commoners.

Visuals from different areas show continuous rains, uprooted trees, and gusty winds sweeping through roads and metro stations causing disruption in day-to-day life. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert expecting severe weather on May 22.

What Led to the drastic Weather Change:

The weather drastically changed on Wednesday, when people ‘felt like’ the temperature was reaching 50 degrees Celsius, providing relief. Reports suggest, various areas suffered due to the late evening rainfall, with drivers navigating on low-visibility and water-logged roads. The perceived reasons are stated to be cyclonic circulation forming over neighboring Haryana, which was intensified by winds blowing in from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. To warn the residents of possible threats during the night, the IMD issued a red alert in the late hours of Wednesday.

Hoardings Knocked Down due to Strong Winds:

The winds were the most intense between 7.45 pm to 8.30 pm with the speed reaching 79 kmph. Traffic snarls, knocked down hoardings, and uprooted trees, were a common sight in Central and South Delhi and across the NCR.

The intense weather caused airlines to issue passenger advisories to check with the airlines before boarding. Several flights were delayed and diverted.

More Dust Storms Expected:

The weather conditions are expected to persist till May 25. Though it has provided relief, residents are advised to stay indoors and take requisite precautions

Cloudy sky and light to moderate rain are anticipated on Thursday. Maximum temperature can reach up to 41 degrees Celsius with strong winds sweeping through the streets at 40-60 mph. Considering the weather, IMD has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, dust storms, and rainfall which can cause hindrance in transport, and outdoor work.

How will the rest of the Week be?