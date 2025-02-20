Updated 07:49 IST, February 20th 2025
Delhi CM Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: BJP's Pick Rekha Gupta to Take Oath as Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan
Delhi New CM Rekha Gupta Live News Updates: Oath-Taking Ceremony 2025 of BJP's New Chief Minister for Delhi; What's next for the national capital?
Delhi New CM LIVE: Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan today on February 20. PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BJP CMs, and NDA leaders to attend. Stay tuned for live news updates on the oath ceremony, Delhi government, key moments, political reactions, and latest news and more
Live updates for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony 2025 here…
07:49 IST, February 20th 2025
'Thank You For Believing in Me... An Ordinary Woman'
Thanking the party high command for their belief in her, Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta said, "This for sure is a big responsibility given to me, I thank PM from the bottom of my heart, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda for believing in me, an ordinary woman. It is my privilege that I got the responsibility of Delhi and I will do my best. We will do everything in our power to fulfil the commitments that we made and PM Modi's vision for Delhi."
07:46 IST, February 20th 2025
'As the CM of Delhi I Feel...': Rekha Gupta's Big Statement Ahead of Oath
Ahead of her oath at the Ramlila Maidan today, Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta has said, "As the CM of Delhi I feel, everything is possible if there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
07:42 IST, February 20th 2025
Snipers Positioned, AI-Based CCTV Cameras Installed
The police said commandos, quick reaction teams, pcr vans, and swat teams had been deployed at strategic locations while snipers were positioned at high-rise buildings nearby. Every nook and cranny are being monitored through ai-based facial recognition cctv cameras, they added.
07:36 IST, February 20th 2025
Rekha Gupta Swearing-In Ceremony: 50,000 People to Attend
Around 50,000 people, including PM Modi, his cabinet colleagues and chief ministers of national democratic alliance-governed states, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony. An 'aam aadmi' guest list has been planned including gig workers, cab and auto rickshaw drivers, farmers, and chiefs of jhuggis (slums).
07:32 IST, February 20th 2025
Traffic Plan Chalked Out, Emergency Response Teams Deployed
As per a police offiical, only authorised people will be allowed near the venue and a proper traffic plan has been chalked out; along with other emergency response teams, multiple layers of barricades will be set up to ensure the dignitaries' safety and security.
07:29 IST, February 20th 2025
Over 25,000 Security Personnel Deployed at Ramlila Maidan
More than 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the national capital today for the oath ceremony of the new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, at the Ramlila Maidan.
07:15 IST, February 20th 2025
Rekha Gupta All Set to Be 4th Woman Delhi CM
Rekha Gupta is set to become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.
07:14 IST, February 20th 2025
Rekha Gupta Defeated AAP by Margin of Almost 30k Votes
In recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, Rekha Gupta won her election from Shalimar Bagh seat by a margin of over 29,500 votes after she defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari.
07:11 IST, February 20th 2025
Rekha Gupta's Political Journey
Speaking of Rekha Gupta's political journey, she has a 32-year-old association with the RSS, is the national vice president of BJP Mahila Morcha and a member of the party's national executive. She was elected as councillor from North Pitampura 2010. Gupta later became a member of the National Executive of BJP in 2022. She was the BJP candidate for the Mayor post in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) 2023. Rekha Gupta was also the former mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDPM).
06:39 IST, February 20th 2025
Rekha Gupta's Introduction to Politics
Rekha Gupta was introduced to politics at the time when she was in college as a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1992. Rekha Gupta later became Secretary of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and its president in 2007.
06:37 IST, February 20th 2025
Rekha Gupta Educational Qualifications
Rekha Gupta completed her graduation from Daulat Ram College of Delhi University and is a lawyer by profession.
06:35 IST, February 20th 2025
Who is Rekha Gupta?
Born in Haryana 's Julana on July 19, 1974, Rekha Gupta, who comes from a the Baniya community and has a 32-year-old association with the RSS. She is a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh.
06:23 IST, February 20th 2025
PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Among Attendees
The swearing-in ceremony of Rekha Gupta will be a grand affair and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah amid other dignitaries.
06:22 IST, February 20th 2025
Parvesh Verma to be Deputy CM for Delhi
During the Delhi CM Swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Parvesh Verma will be taking oath as the Deputy CM of Delhi.
06:19 IST, February 20th 2025
BJP's Pick Rekha Gupta to Take Oath as Delhi CM
The Bhartiya Janata Party has picked Rekha Gupta as their Chief Minister for Delhi; the first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh is all set to take oath as Delhi CM today.
Published 06:27 IST, February 20th 2025