CCTV Captures Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In New Usmanpur; 3 Detained

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death in Northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, in what police are calling an act of personal vendetta.

The Delhi Police acted swiftly following the incident, apprehending three individuals, including two Children in Conflict with the Law (CCLs), within hours of the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek (17), a resident. According to senior police officials, a case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the New Usmanpur Police Station.

The Incident and Background

The fatal assault took place following a brief confrontation in the street. According to sources, the attackers called Abhishek out of his home in the Gautam Vihar locality.

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Following a short, tense conversation, the assailants pulled out knives and repeatedly stabbed the minor before fleeing the scene, leaving him bleeding on the road.

Emergency services and local police rushed to the spot after receiving a call around 10:25 PM. Abhishek was declared dead at the scene.

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His body was subsequently moved to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the crime scene to preserve physical evidence and collect clues.

According to statements provided by the victim's family, the murder stems from a long-standing, bitter feud.

Family members revealed that eight months prior, an altercation had occurred involving the victim's maternal aunt and the primary accused.

Because the accused was a minor at the time of that initial dispute, he was released from custody after serving a short three-month span.

Residents allege that upon his recent release, the accused sought immediate retribution, plotting the fatal attack against Abhishek.

Swift Police Crackdown

Deploying multiple specialised teams, the North-East District Police gathered localised intelligence and scanned local CCTV footage, tracking the escape routes. Within hours, a dedicated team closed in on the suspects.

The apprehended individuals include 21-year-old Nikki and two 17-year-old juveniles.

Delhi Police confirmed that during initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, citing unresolved personal grievances with the deceased.

Rising Panic and Local Outrage

The brutal nature of the crime, occurring in a crowded neighbourhood near an active local market, has sent shockwaves through the New Usmanpur locality.

Residents expressed deep anxieties over safety, pointing out an alarming local trend of minors carrying weapons. In the wake of the stabbing, angry residents have demanded stricter administrative actions.

Many locals openly called for harsher deterrent measures matching the "Yogi Model" implemented in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, asserting that stringent police encounters and absolute zero-tolerance policing are necessary to curb juvenile delinquency and knife-related crimes in the area.