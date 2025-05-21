Major Hailstorm Hits Delhi-NCR After Powerful Dust Storm Grips Region; Trees Uprooted, Vehicles Damaged

New Delhi: A major hail storm hit Delhi, Noida, Gurugram on Wednesday evening after a powerful dust storm gripped the region. Many areas in the NCR witnessed power cut, uprooting of trees and vehicles getting damaged due to a strong impact of the thunderstorm.

Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and rare hail storm was experienced across Delhi-NCR during the peak hours as people were returning home from office, leading to massive traffic jams.

Take a look at wind speed at different places in Delhi when a powerful thunderstorm hit the National Capital Region earlier today between 7:45 PM and 8:30 PM.

Place Wind speed Time in hours Safdarjung (Airport) 79 kmph 2010 Palam (Airport) 74 kmph 2000 Automatic Weather Station Pragati Maidan (Central Delhi) 78 kmph 2015 Pitampura (Northwest Delhi) 65 kmph 2000 Delhi University (North Delhi) 63 kmph 2000 Lodi Road (New Delhi) 56 kmph 2015 Najafgarh (Southwest Delhi) 50 kmph 2015 Jafarpura (Southwest Delhi) 43 kmph 2000 KV Janakpuri (Delhi) 43 kmph 2000

Not just in Delhi-NCR, a powerful dust storm accompanied by rain was also witnessed in Haryana's Karnal. The sudden change in weather has brought down the mercury in Delhi-NCR and also at many districts in Northern Indian including various states Uttar Pradesh, Haryana.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, Karnal, the sudden change in weather was also witnessed in Chandigarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and other nearby districts.

Air India issues advisory to passengers

Due to an unpredicted change in Delhi-NCR weather, Air India issued an advisory for passengers informing them of some disruption in their flight schedule due to rain and thunderstorms.