Major Hailstorm Hits Delhi-NCR After Powerful Dust Storm Grips Region; Trees Uprooted, Vehicles Damaged

Updated May 21st 2025, 21:14 IST
New Delhi: A major hail storm hit Delhi, Noida, Gurugram on Wednesday evening after a powerful dust storm gripped the region. Many areas in the NCR witnessed power cut, uprooting of trees and vehicles getting damaged due to a strong impact of the thunderstorm.
Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and rare hail storm was experienced across Delhi-NCR during the peak hours as people were returning home from office, leading to massive traffic jams.
Take a look at wind speed at different places in Delhi when a powerful thunderstorm hit the National Capital Region earlier today between 7:45 PM and 8:30 PM.
|Place
|Wind speed
|Time in hours
Safdarjung (Airport)
79 kmph
2010
Palam (Airport)
74 kmph
2000
Automatic Weather Station
Pragati Maidan (Central Delhi)
78 kmph
2015
Pitampura (Northwest Delhi)
65 kmph
2000
Delhi University (North Delhi)
63 kmph
2000
Lodi Road (New Delhi)
56 kmph
2015
Najafgarh (Southwest Delhi)
50 kmph
2015
Jafarpura (Southwest Delhi)
43 kmph
2000
KV Janakpuri (Delhi)
43 kmph
2000
Not just in Delhi-NCR, a powerful dust storm accompanied by rain was also witnessed in Haryana's Karnal. The sudden change in weather has brought down the mercury in Delhi-NCR and also at many districts in Northern Indian including various states Uttar Pradesh, Haryana.
Apart from Delhi-NCR, Karnal, the sudden change in weather was also witnessed in Chandigarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and other nearby districts.
Due to an unpredicted change in Delhi-NCR weather, Air India issued an advisory for passengers informing them of some disruption in their flight schedule due to rain and thunderstorms.
The airlines have posted a link on its X, formerly Twitter, page for passengers to check if there has been any change to their flight schedule.
Published May 21st 2025, 20:27 IST