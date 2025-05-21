com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Major Hailstorm Hits Delhi-NCR After Powerful Dust Storm Grips Region; Trees Uprooted, Vehicles Damaged

Updated May 21st 2025, 21:14 IST

Major Hailstorm Hits Delhi-NCR After Powerful Dust Storm Grips Region; Trees Uprooted, Vehicles Damaged

BREAKING: Delhi, Noida Hit By Major Storm, Several Regions Face Power Cut

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Delhi rain, thunderstorm, rain, dust
Major dust storm hits Delhi-NCR | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A major hail storm hit Delhi, Noida, Gurugram on Wednesday evening after a powerful dust storm gripped the region. Many areas in the NCR witnessed power cut, uprooting of trees and vehicles getting damaged due to a strong impact of the thunderstorm.

Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and rare hail storm was experienced across Delhi-NCR during the peak hours as people were returning home from office, leading to massive traffic jams.      

Take a look at wind speed at different places in Delhi when a powerful thunderstorm hit the National Capital Region earlier today between 7:45 PM and 8:30 PM. 

PlaceWind  speedTime  in hours

Safdarjung (Airport)

79 kmph

2010

Palam (Airport)

74 kmph

2000

Automatic Weather Station

 

 

Pragati Maidan (Central Delhi)

78 kmph

2015

Pitampura (Northwest Delhi)

65 kmph

2000

Delhi University (North Delhi)

63 kmph

2000

Lodi Road (New Delhi)

56 kmph

2015

Najafgarh (Southwest Delhi)

50 kmph

2015

Jafarpura (Southwest Delhi)

43 kmph

2000

KV Janakpuri (Delhi)

43 kmph

2000

Not just in Delhi-NCR, a powerful dust storm accompanied by rain was also witnessed in Haryana's Karnal. The sudden change in weather has brought down the mercury in Delhi-NCR and also at many districts in Northern Indian including various states Uttar Pradesh, Haryana.   

Apart from Delhi-NCR, Karnal, the sudden change in weather was also witnessed in Chandigarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and other nearby districts.  

Air India issues advisory to passengers 

Due to an unpredicted change in Delhi-NCR weather, Air India issued an advisory for passengers informing them of some disruption in their flight schedule due to rain and thunderstorms.

The airlines have posted a link on its X, formerly Twitter, page for passengers to check if there has been any change to their flight schedule.

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 21st 2025, 20:27 IST