Delhi On High Alert After Intelligence Warns Of Possible IED Attacks, Police Tighten Security At Govt Buildings And BJP Headquarters

New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded in Delhi after intelligence agencies warned of a possible terror threat involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) targeting prominent locations across the national capital. Sources confirmed on Saturday that multiple agencies had received alerts suggesting terrorists could attempt strikes on key installations, prompting the Delhi Police and other security agencies to step up surveillance and checks in sensitive and crowded areas.

The warning comes amid concerns that terror suspects may seek to hit central Delhi through a range of methods, including suicide assaults, vehicle-borne IEDs, shootings and coordinated strikes. In response, security has been strengthened around the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and other nearby government buildings. The additional armed personnel have been deployed, with barricades erected and vehicle inspections intensified in and around these sites.

The officials stated that anti-sabotage operations were now underway at major government buildings, political offices, markets, transport hubs and other locations where large numbers of people gather. Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units, quick reaction teams and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) have all been instructed to remain on standby in case of any incident.

Massive Deployment Across Sensitive Zones

Following the high alert, extensive checking drives were launched across strategic points in the city. The security outside both the Delhi BJP state office and the party’s national headquarters was visibly strengthened, with the police conducting inspections and installing additional barricades. Sources indicated that the forces stationed at these locations could themselves be possible targets.

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The measures build on steps taken after the recent breach at the Delhi Assembly, when the administration responded by increasing personnel, establishing a unified command structure and installing hydraulic road blockers at every gate. The access control was tightened, with all entry points now manned by multiple officers from the CRPF and Delhi Police to close any gaps and improve safety within the premises.

The security agencies said that the latest intelligence suggested that high-profile locations, including a prominent temple in the national capital, had been subject to reconnaissance. Reportedly, multiple videos of the sites were allegedly sent to handlers across the border, raising fears of planned attacks to cause panic and casualties among police, paramilitary personnel and civilians.

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Links To Earlier Module Bust

The latest alert followed an operation weeks ago in which the Delhi Police Special Cell dismantled a module allegedly linked to Pakistani gangster-terror operative Shahzad Bhatti, who is believed to be acting on behalf of Pakistan’s ISI. At least 9 people were arrested, and interrogations reportedly revealed plans for targeted killings in Delhi.

The investigating teams asserted that the terror group had also carried out reconnaissance of a military camp in Hisar, with footage shared with handlers abroad. Further, some police stations in Uttar Pradesh were also said to be on the target list. Shockingly, one plot allegedly involved a grenade attack on a busy dhaba along the Delhi-Sonipat highway, chosen for its heavy daily footfall to maximise casualties.

The alert also recalled last year’s busting of a Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked “white-collar terror module” after a car blast near the Red Fort killed at least 15 people and injured several others in November last year. The explosion involved an explosives-laden i20 driven by Dr Umar Un Nabi. In the aftermath, the police arrested several senior doctors, students and administrative officials from Al Falah University in Faridabad for suspected links to the suicide bomber.