Delhi On High Alert Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti: Police Issue Fresh Security Guidelines, Check Here

New Delhi: The administration has heightened security arrangements across the national capital in view of Hanuman Jayanti, with special focus on religious places and procession routes.

The police department has put elaborated arrangments on sensitive routes and prominent temples, with additional force deployment. Meanwhile, the surveillance and crowd management measures have been intensified to ensure smooth conduct of festivities, said officials.

The authorities have also limited gatherings in religious processions, whereas a ban has been imposed on carrying weapons, officials said.

The development comes in wake of recent arrest of Shabbir Ahmed Lone by the Delhi Police special cell due to which security agencies have increased vigilance across the city. The probe revealed that accused had conducted renaissance in targeting temples and religious places in New Delhi.

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The agencies also uncovered attempts to revive terror networks, which prompted tighter security measures. The Delhi Police and other security agencies are maintaining strict vigilance to ensure that the festival passes off peacefully without any untoward incident.

Lone who was a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, was arrested on Monday from the Ghazipur area of the national capital by Delhi Police special cell team.

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Addressing a press conference here, Special Cell officer Pramod Singh Kushwaha said the accused was apprehended under the leadership of newly appointed DCP Praveen Tripathi. The operation was carried out by a team of Inspector Sunil and Inspector Dheeraj Mehlawat.

Kushwaha stated that Lone was the handler of a recently busted LeT module linked to the metro poster case, in which eight individuals were earlier arrested, including seven Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian national. Key operatives identified in the module include Umar Farooq and Rabiyul Islam.

"Subsequently, six more Bangladeshi nationals linked to the module were arrested in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. Shabir Ahmed Lone was handling this entire network," he said.

Police recovered multiple foreign currencies from Lone's possession, including approximately 2,300 Bangladeshi Taka, 1,400 Nepalese currency units, 5,000 Pakistani currency units, and Rs 3,000 in Indian currency. A Nepalese SIM card was also seized.

Officials revealed that Lone has a long history of terror-related activities. He was first arrested by the Special Cell in 2007, when an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade were recovered from him, and was later convicted. He was again arrested in 2015 in Srinagar's Parimpora area with AK-47 weapons.