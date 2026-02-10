Updated 10 February 2026 at 21:46 IST
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Rescue Team Retrieves Body Of 1 Missing Person, Search Underway For Second Person In Rohini
Two youths fell into an open drain in Rohini's Sector 32, prompting a rescue operation at the site. The rescue teams retrieved body of 1 missing person, while search for the other missing person was underway. The incident comes just days after a biker tragically died in Janakpuri after falling into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board.
- India News
- 1 min read
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Just a few days after a biker's tragic death in the Janakpuri area, another horrific incident occurred in Delhi's Rohini Sector 32, where a young man fell into an open drain near the Mahashakti Kali Temple. On information, the Delhi Police and rescue teams, including the Delhi Fire Service, rushed to the site and began conducting an intensive search operation to locate the missing person.
The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Begumpur police station. The incident has brought to the forefront the issue of open drains and excavation sites in the city, which have become a death trap for many. According to official estimates, there are nearly 3400 open pits or incomplete excavation sites across Delhi, posing a risk to public safety.
Live Blog
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Just a few days after a biker's tragic death in the Janakpuri area, another horrific incident occurred in Delhi's Rohini Sector 32, where a young man fell into an open drain near the Mahashakti Kali Temple. On information, the Delhi Police and rescue teams, including the Delhi Fire Service, rushed to the site and began conducting an intensive search operation to locate the missing person.
The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Begumpur police station. The incident has brought to the forefront the issue of open drains and excavation sites in the city, which have become a death trap for many. According to official estimates, there are nearly 3400 open pits or incomplete excavation sites across Delhi, posing a risk to public safety.
10 February 2026 at 21:42 IST
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Rescue Team Manages To Retrieve Body Of 1 Missing Person
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: According to police, one of the two victims was retrieved from the drain and was declared dead by the doctors. The search for the other missing person was underway.
10 February 2026 at 21:40 IST
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Delhi Police Receive Information Of 2 People Falling Into Open Drain In Rohini
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: According to Delhi Police, the police received information claiming that two people had fallen in the open drain.
Advertisement
10 February 2026 at 21:37 IST
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Teams Of Delhi Fire Services Along With Other Agencies Conducts Rescue Operation
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: According to reports, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) got the distress call around 7.45 pm and swung into action, initiating a search operation that's still underway. Despite ongoing efforts, the youth's whereabouts remain unknown. A Delhi Police contingent is also on the scene, lending support to the rescue teams as they work to locate the missing individual.
10 February 2026 at 21:29 IST
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Youth Falls Into Open Drain In Rohini Sector 32
Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: A young man fell into an open drain adjacent to Kali Mandir in Rohini's Sector 32 on Tuesday evening, leading to an urgent rescue operation. The Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Services jointly launched a rescue operation to trace the youth.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 10 February 2026 at 21:34 IST