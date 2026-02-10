Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Rescue Team Retrieves Body Of 1 Missing Person, Search Underway For Second Person In Rohini

Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Search Operation Underway After Youth Falls Into Open Drain In Rohini | Image: X

Delhi Drain Rescue LIVE: Just a few days after a biker's tragic death in the Janakpuri area, another horrific incident occurred in Delhi's Rohini Sector 32, where a young man fell into an open drain near the Mahashakti Kali Temple. On information, the Delhi Police and rescue teams, including the Delhi Fire Service, rushed to the site and began conducting an intensive search operation to locate the missing person.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Begumpur police station. The incident has brought to the forefront the issue of open drains and excavation sites in the city, which have become a death trap for many. According to official estimates, there are nearly 3400 open pits or incomplete excavation sites across Delhi, posing a risk to public safety.



