Delhi: Out for Filming Reels, 28 Bikers Arrested for Riding Without Helmets

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested around 28 bikers from Sansad Chowk at the New Delhi area for violating traffic rules at night.

Visuals have emerged from the scene. In the video, they can be seen riding without helmets, putting their life in danger.

VIDEO: Night Reel Filming on Delhi Streets Gone Wrong | 28 Bikers Held for Riding Without Helmets pic.twitter.com/XsEHheUcom — Republic (@republic)

Many of them were seen riding pillion.

During the interrogation, they revealed that they had come to the area to shoot reels.

A case has been registered in this regard and all the vehicles have been seized.

