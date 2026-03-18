Massive Fire Engulfs Residential Building In Delhi's Palam, Several Feared Dead; 30 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Firefighters battling a massive blaze at a residential building in Palam, Delhi with multiple fire tenders deployed. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Southwest Delhi’s Palam area on Wednesday morning,

The incident triggered a large-scale emergency response, leaving several residents trapped inside.

As part of an intensive operation, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) dispatched 30 fire tenders to the area to contain the inferno and rescue people stuck in the upper floors of the structure.

Emergency Services Rushed

According to fire department officials, the call was received at approximately 7:00 AM.

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The blaze reportedly began in a building located in Gali Number 2 at Shri Ram Chowk, situated near the Palam Metro Station.

The department immediately upgraded the call after witnessing the intensity of the smoke, rushing nearly 30 fire engines and over 100 personnel to the spot.

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Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke coming out from the windows, visible from several kilometres away.

Witnesses reported hearing shouts for help as the fire spread rapidly through the residential areas.

Rescue Operations and Casualties

DFS officials confirmed that at least five to ten people are suspected to be trapped inside the building.

While some reports suggest that several individuals may have succumbed to the smoke or heat, the fire department has stated that an official count of casualties will only be confirmed once the operation is complete and teams can safely access every floor.

Investigation Underway

The Delhi Police have cordoned off the area around Shri Ram Chowk to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

The fire has led to significant traffic diversions near the Palam Metro station, causing delays for morning commuters.

Residents have also joined the efforts, assisting police personnel in managing the crowds.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Preliminary assessments suggest a short circuit in the building’s electrical wiring or a gas cylinder mishap.