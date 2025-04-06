Partly Cloudy Skies Expected in Delhi on April 10 and 11: IMD Updates

Updated April 6th 2025, 14:37 IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted partly cloudy skies over Delhi on April 10 and 11, offering a brief respite from the ongoing heatwave conditions. While the temperatures are expected to remain high, with maximums hovering around 38-39°C, the cloud cover may provide some relief from the scorching sun.
The IMD has also advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activities during peak hours, as the heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the days leading up to April 10. Despite the slight dip in temperatures, the weather will still feel hot and humid.
Delhi's air quality has shown moderate improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the 'moderate' range. However, individuals with respiratory issues are advised to take precautions.
As the city braces for the summer heat, the partly cloudy skies on April 10 and 11 are a welcome change, albeit temporary. Stay tuned for further updates from the IMD on Delhi's weather conditions.
