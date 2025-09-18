Updated 18 September 2025 at 11:58 IST
Delhi PCR Van Mows Down Tea Stall Owner, Eyewitnesses Claim Liquor Bottles Inside; 2 Suspended, Driver Cop Arrested
Delhi Police suspend two cops after a PCR van kills a tea stall owner roadside. Eyewitnesses claim liquor bottles were found inside the van. Investigation underway.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The driver, Khimesh Singh arrested and two Delhi Police personnel have been suspended after a PCR van ran over a man early Thursday morning on Thana Mandir Marg.
The incident occurred around 5 AM and led to the death of Ganga Ram Tiwari, who was at a roadside tea stall at the time of the accident.
According to police officials, the driver of the PCR van accidentally hit the accelerator, causing the vehicle to climb a roadside ramp and crash into the tea stall, fatally injuring the man.
Following the incident, eyewitnesses claimed that liquor bottles were found inside the PCR van, raising serious concerns about possible negligence or misconduct.
Eyewitnesses Claims Liquor Bottles Inside
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported chaos following the crash.
One local resident said, “The van came out of nowhere and hit the tea stall. Ganga Ram Tiwari was standing nearby and was crushed. We also saw liquor bottles inside the police van.”
The deceased, Ganga Ram Tiwari, was declared dead on the spot. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered.
Investigations are ongoing, including verification of the eyewitness claims and possible violation of duty by the police staff.
Delhi Police Responds
In response, Delhi Police has suspended both police personnel-an assistant sub-inspector and a constable who were in the van at the time.
“This is an unfortunate incident. Legal action is being taken as per the law,” said Additional DCP of New Delhi, Hukma Ram.
“We are providing all necessary support to the family of the deceased. Compensation will be given, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed. Further investigation is underway,” he added.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 18 September 2025 at 10:24 IST