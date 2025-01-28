Published 17:01 IST, January 28th 2025
Delhi Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man With Country-Made Pistol and 2 Live Cartridges
Delhi Police arrested a man, with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. He was influenced by a gangster after watching criminal content online.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old man carrying a country-made pistol and two live cartridges, an official said on Tuesday.
According to police, the accused Manoj had been deeply influenced by gangster Neeraj Bawana, after watching social media content related to the criminals.
"Manoj was arrested following a tip-off from Nangli Vihar extension. He was en route to deliver the pistol to associates of Bawana gang," a police officer said.
Updated 17:01 IST, January 28th 2025