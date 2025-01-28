Delhi Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man With Country-Made Pistol and 2 Live Cartridges

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old man carrying a country-made pistol and two live cartridges, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused Manoj had been deeply influenced by gangster Neeraj Bawana, after watching social media content related to the criminals.

"Manoj was arrested following a tip-off from Nangli Vihar extension. He was en route to deliver the pistol to associates of Bawana gang," a police officer said.