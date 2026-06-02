Delhi Police Arrest D-Company Associate Hufaiza in Mumbai; Suspect Linked to Munna Jhingada and Dawood Ibrahim

In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an alleged D-Company associate identified as Hufaiza. The operation marks a significant step forward in dismantling an underworld-backed terror network operating across state borders.

The Underworld and ISI Connection

According to intelligence sources, Hufaiza worked as a close associate of Syed Mudassar Hussain, popularly known as Munna Jhingada (or Zingada). Jhingada is a notorious underworld operative believed to be based in Karachi, Pakistan, with deep ties to the country's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Investigators suspect that Munna Jhingada had assigned Hufaiza specific tasks aimed at creating widespread unrest throughout India. Because of these threat indicators, central intelligence agencies and local police forces had been executing targeted raids across Mumbai to disrupt this developing underworld-ISI terror nexus.

A Coordinated 72-Hour Manhunt

The arrest was the result of a seamless joint operation between the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Delhi Police Special Cell. Law enforcement personnel tracked Hufaiza down in Mumbai after conducting relentless raids across Maharashtra for 72 hours.

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This high-profile arrest comes just days after the Delhi Police Special Cell detained eight other suspected terrorists in a separate crackdown. Officials have confirmed that Hufaiza’s detention is directly linked to that same broader, ongoing investigation.

Uncovering the Handler's Blueprint

Intelligence sources emphasize that Hufaiza maintained direct communication with Munna Jhingada, who himself is a trusted lieutenant of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Investigators now believe that Jhingada served as the primary handler for the eight terror suspects arrested earlier.

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"Agencies' inquiry continues"