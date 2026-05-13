Delhi Police Arrest ‘The Skin Doctor’ Over Posts Linked To Sunjay Kapur Case

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested dermatologist and social media influencer Dr Neelam Singh, popularly known online as “The Skin Doctor”, over alleged social media posts linked to the Kapur family following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur.

According to sources, the Kapur family filed the complaint with Delhi's Vasant Kunj Police Station. Based on the complaint, authorities initiated an investigation and eventually arrested the influencer. Officials have yet to publicly announce the specific allegations in the case, and more investigation is underway.

Dr. Neelam Singh operates the X account @theskindoctor13 and has amassed a sizable following on social media. He is known not only for skincare-related content, but also for regularly providing pro-BJP and right-wing political commentary on the internet.

Why is ‘The Skin Doctor’ arrested?

Sources said Delhi Police had earlier summoned Dr Singh for questioning on April 30, 2026, over another social media post allegedly linked to a high-profile celebrity property dispute that is currently sub judice.

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Days later, he allegedly made another post related to the death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

In the post, Dr Singh discussed reports claiming that Kapur had accidentally swallowed a bee while playing polo. He stated that although the incident sounded unusual, such a medical emergency was possible because severe allergic reactions, airway obstruction, or cardiac complications could occur in such cases.

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The post also advised people to seek immediate medical help during similar emergencies.

Sunjay Kapur Death And Family Dispute

Sunjay Kapur, head of auto components business Sona Comstar and former spouse of actor Karisma Kapoor, died while playing polo in London on June 12. Medical reports eventually described the death as natural and linked it to cardiac problems such as Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and Ischaemic Heart Disease.

However, the situation became more contentious when Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, reportedly requested a criminal investigation in the United Kingdom, alleging "unexplained circumstances" surrounding his death and expressing worries about family business and succession difficulties.

Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003; the pair separated in 2016. They have two children together. Kapur married Priya Sachdev after they separated.

Who Is ‘The Skin Doctor’?

Neelam Singh, a dermatologist, became well-known online as "The Skin Doctor". He has a large following on platforms such as X and Instagram, where he posts skincare advice, cosmetic reviews, anti-aging suggestions, acne-related content, and commentary on celebrity beauty trends.

According to reports, he has over 90 lakh social media followers. He has also frequently shared posts that favor Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-related storylines, and various BJP figures have followed his account online.