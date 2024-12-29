Delhi Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals After Shootout in West Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two wanted criminals involved in about 80 cases, including that of armed robbery, after a shootout in west Delhi, officials said.

Based on a tip-off about the duo's whereabouts in Madipur, multiple teams were deployed to secure all possible escape routes in the area, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer.

"The suspects were spotted at around 4:30 am. They opened fire when police asked them to stop, hitting the bulletproof jackets of some police personnel though no one was injured," the DCP said.

The duo sustained gunshot injuries to their legs when police retaliated and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, according to the officer.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit Kapoor, a notorious criminal from Dwarka district, and Rinku, a repeat offender from Khyala in West Delhi, the DCP stated.

In recent days, several robbery incidents were reported across various police stations in the West district. The criminals targeted victims by stealing gold ornaments at gunpoint or by threatening them with a dagger, primarily during early mornings or late-night hours, police said.

Investigators reviewed more than 300 CCTV footage clips, which helped identify the suspects' physical features and the vehicles they used, police added.

Rinku, categorized as a 'bad character,' has a criminal history involving 48 cases, including armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act. Kapoor, also classified as a 'bad character,' has been implicated in over 40 criminal cases, the DCP noted.

"Collectively, they were involved in over 80 criminal cases in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh," the officer said, adding that they used to target single women or elderly men near bus stands and parks.