Published 18:24 IST, January 27th 2025
Delhi Police Arrests 2 for Stealing Rs 30 Lakh in Gold, Silver Ornaments
Delhi Police solved a burglary case with the arrest of two individuals and recovery of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Police has claimed to solve a burglary case with the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of stolen gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 30 lakh, an official said on Monday.
According to police the incident occurred on January 22 in the Anand Parbat area, where gold and silver jewellery were stolen from a house.
"A police team nabbed Arjun (23) and Dinesh (40) on January 26. A stolen gold chain was recovered from Arjun, while Dinesh led officers to the remaining jewellery stored on his motorcycle," the officer said.
During interrogation the duo revealed that they planned the burglary along with their accomplice Prashant, a factory owner and childhood friend of the complainant.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:24 IST, January 27th 2025