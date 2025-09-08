Delhi Police Arrested Man For Stealing Rs 1 Cr Gold Kalash from Jain Event Near Red Fort

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday said they have apprehended a man from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the theft of a gold Kalash (Urn) estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore, from a religious programme held near the Red Fort in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, the accused has been identified as Bhushan Verma, a resident of Hapur. According to the police, the theft took place in a park near the Red Fort and was reported on September 3. Along with a big jhari golden kalash (Urn), approximately weighing 760 grams, a small jhari studded with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, and other items were reported stolen during the religious function organised by the Jain community.

Some of the stolen items were seized from the accused, and based on his statement, police are conducting searches in several places to retrieve other items he stole from the venue. DCP of North Delhi Raja Banthia said, “On September 3, a programme of the Jain community was going on. A pandal was set up there.