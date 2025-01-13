Delhi Police Arrests Man Wanted in 2023 Shaheen Bagh Murder Case

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in the Shaheen Bagh area in 2023, officials said on Monday.

Declared a proclaimed offender, Shojib was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on January 10, police said.

On December 29, 2023, a PCR call reported a stabbing incident at Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi district. On reaching the spot, police found two individuals -- Abdullah (13) and his uncle Aquib alias Monu (19) -- who were attacked with stones and knives by a group led by a person named Shamim following an altercation, officials said.

Aquib later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following a probe, police arrested five suspects -- Mohammad Naushad, Robin alias Rubail, Zakir, Dilshad and Shamim -- and recovered weapons used in the crime, including a blood-stained knife, from their possession, they said.

"Shojib, a key accomplice of the gang, evaded arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court in May 2024. After tracking his whereabouts, police have finally arrested Shojib from Bulandshahr on January 10. During interrogation, Shojib confessed to his involvement in the murder," a police officer said.