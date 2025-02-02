Delhi Police arrests member of 'makora' gang near Ghazipur Mandi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a member of Sunder Bhati gang, also known as the 'makora' gang, from east Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Police seized two automatic pistols and 125 ammunition, including magazines used for AK-47 weapon.

The accused, Amrish Bhati was apprehended on January 28 near a five star hotel in Ghazipur Mandi, based on intelligence gathered from a previous gang member's detention, police said.

According to police, Amrish (34), from Greater Noida, was pursuing a postgraduate degree in Hindu Studies.

His criminal past dates back to 2000 when he was involved in a revenge killing over a property dispute. He later associated with Sanjay and Sumit Bhati gangs in Uttar Pradesh, officials added.

Authorities had earlier arrested another gang member, Kalu, on January 19, seizing firearms from his possession. Investigations revealed Amrish's role in procuring weapons for the gang.