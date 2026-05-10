Delhi Police Bust Major Counterfeit Racket; Fake OPPO, OnePlus & Realme Goods Seized

Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an organised racket involved in manufacturing and selling counterfeit products of major mobile brands including OPPO, OnePlus and Realme.

The operation was carried out by the AGS Unit of Crime Branch. A team was constituted by DCP Crime Branch Harsh Indora (IPS) and supervised by ACP Bhagwati Prasad.

The raid team was led by Inspector Pawan Kumar and included SI Rajaram, ASI Ramesh Kumar, ASI Rahul Kumar, ASI Ravi Lamba, HC Amit Kumar, HC Jitender, HC Yogesh, HC Sandeep, Ct. Ashok Kumar, Ct. Sahadev and Ct. Manjeet. Acting on secret information received by ASI Ramesh Kumar, police launched a targeted operation.

A major search and seizure drive led to recovery of a huge quantity of counterfeit mobile accessories and packaging material. Two godowns in Regharpura, Karol Bagh used for packaging fake products were sealed. A factory at Moti Nagar used for manufacturing packaging boxes was also sealed. A total of 08 machines used for branding and manufacturing counterfeit products were seized.

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Police found that unbranded accessories were imported in bulk from China and repackaged in fake branded boxes in Delhi. These counterfeit products were sold in the market as original or duty-free items.

A printing press at Rama Road Industrial Area was raided where fake packaging boxes were being printed. Representatives of OPPO, OnePlus and Realme joined the raid and confirmed the products were counterfeit. Two accused, Bharat Ram and Gautam Kumar, were arrested for running the racket. Both accused were involved in procuring unbranded accessories, packaging them with fake branding and supplying them to retail markets.

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Another accused, Amit Mishra of Khatu Shyam Printers, who supplied counterfeit packaging material, is absconding. Thousands of fake items including earbuds, earphones, adapters, packaging boxes and dye sheets were seized.

FIR No. 76/2026 has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and Copyright Act at Crime Branch police station.