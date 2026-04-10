Delhi Police Bust Major ISI-Backed Espionage-Terror Module; 11 Arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday busted a major espionage network allegedly operated by Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and arrested 11 persons connected with it.

As a result of the crackdown, 11 individuals were arrested from various places in Delhi and Punjab. Police said they had been installing cameras across different parts of the country.

According to police, the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers through encrypted applications and were receiving instructions to carry out espionage and subversive activities targeting national security.

In the first operation, six accused were arrested and nine solar-powered CCTV cameras installed near sensitive security and defence establishments were recovered. These cameras were transmitting live feeds to Pakistan-based handlers through mobile applications.

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Police also recovered four pistols, including three PX5 foreign-made weapons and one country-made pistol, along with 24 live cartridges. Investigations revealed that the module was being funded through UPI transactions, with a portion of the funds coming from illegal arms smuggling.

In the second operation, acting on inputs from military intelligence, five more accused were arrested from Punjab. They were involved in conducting reconnaissance of sensitive Army and paramilitary installations and sharing photos and videos with Pakistan-based handlers.

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During the investigation, it was also found that the network was involved in radicalising and recruiting youths for terror activities, espionage, and arms trafficking. Police said that the accused had installed CCTV cameras at multiple locations across states including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, to monitor sensitive areas.

The probe further revealed that the module was planning possible terror attacks, including grenade attacks on security establishments, which have now been averted. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.