Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Migrants, Deports 8 Bangladeshis

New Delhi: To address rising concerns over the unauthorized stay of migrants including Bangladeshi nationals in the capital, the Delhi Police has intensified efforts to identify, detain and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents.

The police said that as part of the drive eight illegal migrants from Bangladesh were detected and deported to their country through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Jahangir, his wife Parina Begam and their six children. All were residing at Rangpuri.

According to the police, Jahangir confessed that he originally belongs to Dhaka, Bangladesh. He entered India using jungle routes and express trains and had stayed in India.

After settling himself in Delhi, he went back to Bangladesh and brought his wife Parina Begam with his six children.

They started living in Rangpuri area of South West, Delhi by hiding their original identity, said the police.

During the verification drive, they were suspected by the police personnel and further enquiry revealed that they are from Bangladesh and had destroyed their Bangladeshi IDs.

Appropriate legal actions were followed based on the outcomes of the verification and investigation, said the police

As part of the drive, the Delhi Police have carried out a series of targeted operations and joint inspections across the South West District. Special teams comprising officers from local police stations, special units have been deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants.

During the verification drive, door-to-door verifications were conducted and almost 400 families were checked and their documents were collected. Verification forms (Parcha-12) were sent to their respective addresses of West Bengal for verification.