Delhi Police Cracks Down On Bangladeshi Nationals, Apprehends 120 Illegal Immigrants

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended 83 Bangladeshi nationals, including 33 minors, from various localities of East Delhi for staying illegally in the national capital. The action is part of an ongoing special drive launched in November 2024 to identify and take legal action against illegal immigrants. According to the police, as many as 120 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended across Delhi.

The special drive aims to crack down on illegal immigration and ensure that those staying in the country without proper documentation are held accountable. The Delhi Police has been conducting searches to identify and apprehend immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The 83 Bangladeshi nationals, including 33 minors, were apprehended from various localities in East Delhi. All these Bangladeshi nationals were found to be staying in the country without proper documentation, and legal action will be taken against them.

According to officials, a total of 120 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended under the special drive so far in Delhi. The drive is ongoing, and more illegal immigrants may be apprehended in the coming days.

A senior official stated that the Delhi Police is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the city's residents. The special drive against illegal immigrants is a step in this direction. The police are working to identify and apprehend individuals who are in the country illegally and take legal action against them.