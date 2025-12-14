Delhi Police Crime Branch Busts Fake Medicine Racket in Delhi-NCR, Drugs Worth Rs 2.3 Crore Seized

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an illegal fake medicine manufacturing unit. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an illegal fake medicine manufacturing unit, exposing a major racket involved in producing and selling counterfeit drugs through online platforms and social media.

According to police, fake medicines, raw materials and machinery valued at around ₹2.3 crore were recovered during the operation. Officials said the racket posed a serious risk to public health as the counterfeit medicines were being sold as genuine products.

Two accused - identified as Gaurav Bhagat and Shriram alias Vishal Gupta - have been arrested in the case. Both are currently being interrogated to trace the wider network involved in the operation.

DCP Crime Branch Aditya Gautam said the action was taken based on specific inputs and technical surveillance. Police first conducted a raid in Sadar Bazaar, Delhi, followed by another operation in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

During the raids, a large quantity of fake Schedule-H medicines, including Betnovate-C and Clop-G, were recovered. These medicines are commonly used for treating skin conditions and allergies, making their counterfeiting particularly dangerous, police said.

Further investigation led to the detection of an illegal factory operating in Loni, Ghaziabad. From the site, police seized thousands of tubes of counterfeit ointments, packaging material, empty tubes, raw chemicals, and various machines used for manufacturing and packing medicines. Officials said the accused were operating the unit without any valid licence.

Drug inspectors and representatives from the concerned pharmaceutical companies later examined the seized items and confirmed that all the recovered medicines were completely counterfeit and had no link to the original manufacturers.