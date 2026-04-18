Delhi Police detain BJP MPs, deploy water cannon to disperse women workers protesting against Opposition

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday detained BJP women MPs marching towards the residence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a protest against the Opposition after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in Lok Sabha.

Union MoS Raksha Khadse, BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat and other party leaders were detained by the police.

The police also resorted to the use of water cannon to disperse the women's crowd heading towards Rahul Gandhi's residence.

BJP projected Congress' stance as "anti-women", raising slogans and placards after the 230 Opposition MPs voted against the constitution amendment bill that required a two-thirds majority to come into effect. Rahul Gandhi's effigy was also burned as the BJP workers expressed their anger over the collapse of the bill.

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Congress has clarified that it does not oppose the women's reservation but the delimitation process linked to the bill, which seeks to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 815. Congress claimed the delimitation exercise is aimed at weakening the representation of southern states in the Lower House.

Earlier, BJP MP Hema Malini, who also joined the protest along with other key leaders, said, "They did not let the Bill be passed. So, we are all protesting here. Women across the country are doing this campaign together. Despite all our efforts yesterday, they did not let the Bill be passed...We are really upset. Women are protesting across the country."

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BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "The entire Opposition, especially LoP Rahul Gandhi, betrayed the women of this country yesterday. They backstabbed women. They want women's role to be restricted only to polling booths. When it came to political representation, they prioritised their selfishness and became subject to the anger of women. They have betrayed women."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8:30 pm today. He is likely to speak about the collapse of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, targeting opposition over their decision.

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha earlier, with the opposition parties voting against it.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.