Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP Over AI-Generated Videos Of PM Modi and Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly posting AI-generated images and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as part of its poll campaign. The case was registered at the North Avenue Police Station, according to sources.

As per the police, the AAP allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create and circulate altered pictures and videos of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on social media, aimed at targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of their election strategy. The alleged content was posted on various platforms as part of the AAP's aggressive campaign ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the police action is likely to escalate tensions in the ongoing political battle between AAP and BJP, with both parties already engaged in a fierce contest. The AAP, led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has long accused the BJP of using state machinery, including the police, to undermine the party's leaders and influence the electoral outcome.

BJP and AAP Intensify Their Election Campaigns

The FIR comes weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections, set to take place on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8. The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi since 1998, is making a determined effort to wrest control from AAP, which has been the dominant party in the national capital since 2013. In the last two assembly elections, AAP triumphed over the BJP, winning landslide victories in 2015 and 2020, limiting the BJP to just three and eight seats, respectively.

Both parties are intensifying their campaigns in the run-up to the February elections. The FIR is likely to become another flashpoint in this intense political battle, drawing more attention to the tactics used by both sides in their election campaigns.

AAP Claims Political Vendetta