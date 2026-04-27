Delhi Police Head Constable Arrested After Late-Night Shooting Kills Labourer In Dwarka

New Delhi: A head constable with the Delhi Police Special Cell has been arrested for allegedly opening fire in the early hours in Dwarka, leaving one labourer dead and another injured. The accused, identified as Neeraj, had initially absconded after the shooting. The Delhi Police launched a manhunt and carried out several raids to trace him before making the arrest.

The police officials confirmed that a murder case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The shooting took place around 2 am in Dwarka's Jaffarpur Kalan, when a group of labourers was holding a late-night gathering.

Argument Over Noise Ends In Gunfire

According to Delhi Police, Head Constable Neeraj allegedly opened fire after an argument broke out over noise from the gathering. One labourer was killed on the spot, while another sustained injuries and was rushed for treatment.

The police said the labourers were partying when the altercation began. The exchange escalated, ending with the cop allegedly drawing his weapon. The investigating team is now examining whether Neeraj was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

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Speaking to ANI, the victim’s sister said, “My brother was shot dead.” The family is awaiting the post-mortem, after which the body will be handed over to them for the last rites.

The Delhi Police stated that a case of murder was registered and teams were deployed to locate the absconding officer. After multiple raids, he was taken into custody. The department has assured that the matter will be probed thoroughly, including the circumstances that led a serving officer to allegedly use his service weapon in a personal dispute.

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The officials added that the post-mortem examination will be conducted shortly, and further action will be taken based on forensic findings and witness statements.

Hands Chopped Over Payment Dispute

In an unrelated incident in the capital, a 32-year-old man was grievously injured after his hands were allegedly cut with a grinder over a payment dispute in Dabri's Vijay Enclave. A PCR call was received around 8.30 pm on April 24 reporting the incident.

The police reached the spot and found Lokesh Gupta, a halwai and tent service provider who lives in Vijay Enclave, with serious injuries. During the inquiry, it emerged that Ajay Pal, also known as Billa, had hired Lokesh’s tent services for his daughter’s wedding on April 20 for Rs 2.5 lakh, with around Rs 2 lakh remaining unpaid.